Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi with grammatical mistake

During his India visit on Monday, US President Donald Trump did many tweets in Hindi. But in a tweet he made a grammatical mistake and no one could understand what he wanted to say. It was looking as an "Internet translated" sentence. Moreover, this tweet was retweeted from the Twitter handles of the White House and the President of the United States Of America (POTUS).

The tweet said: "Main isliye Bharat aaya hoon, sadbhavna aur prem ke saath taki hum apni abhilasha prateek apni samajhdari aur avishvasniya vistar sakein".

मैं इसी लिए भारत आया हूँ, सद्भावना और प्रेम के साथ ताकि हम अपनी अभिलाषा प्रतीक अपनी सांझेदारी और अविश्वसनीय विस्तार सकें l pic.twitter.com/gywJmRek1Y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

The tweet actually doesn't makes any sense, hence, Twitteratti trolled the US President.

Before this tweet on Monday afternoon, Trump also tweeted thrice. In one tweet he wrote America three times, twice correctly and somewhat differently the third time.

The tweet read: "Pratham mahila aur main is desh ke har nagrik ko ek sandesh dene ke liye duniya ka 8000 meel ka chakkar lagakar yahan aaye hain. America Bharat se prem karta hai...America Bharat ka samman karta hain... aur Amreeka ke log humesha Bharat ke logon ke sachche aur nishthawan dost rahenge".

The tweet spells America correctly two times while the third time it is Amreeka.

In another tweet, Trump said: "America aur Bharat apne deshon ko majboot banayenge, apne logon ko sampann banayenge, bade sapne dekhne walon ko aur bada banayenge aur apna bhavishya pahle se kahin adhik ujjawal banayenge... aur yeh to shuruaat hi hai."

प्रथम महिला और मैं इस देश के हर नागरिक को एक सन्देश देने के लिए दुनिया का 8000 मील का चक्कर लगा कर यहां आये हैं l अमेरिका भारत को प्रेम करता है - अमेरिका भारत का सम्मान करता है - और

अमरीका के लोग हमेशा भारत के लोगों के सच्चे और निष्ठावान दोस्त रहेंगे l https://t.co/1yOmQOEnXE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Trump had started posting tweets before reaching India. He did the first tweet in Hindi when he was on the way to India. He said: "Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raste me hain, kuch hi ghanto me hum sabse milenge."

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

The US President is also known for his grammatical mistakes even in English. According to a report, since he assumed office, he has made 188 grammatical mistakes on various occasions.

Citing factba.se, CNN said on an average Trump makes a mistake on Twitter once in every five days.

