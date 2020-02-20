Donald Trump likely to cut short Ahmedabad trip for Agra, may cancel visit to Sabarmati's Gandhi Ashram

Donald Trump/File

US President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25, might cut short his stay in Ahmedabad to accommodate for a likely Agra visit, news agency IANS reported on Thursday. Quoting sources, it said Trump's visit to Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati is most likely to be canceled.

As no final decision has been made yet, preparations are underway at the famous Gandhi Ashram. The place has turned into a fortress with all security aspects covered. Some infrastructural changes have also been put in place.

The Trump couple was expected to spend half an hour at the Ashram. A new parking space was being created at the place. To the backside of the ashram, a platform was being built so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could show the entire Sabarmati riverfront to the visiting dignitaries.

A special room was also being prepared at the Ashram, where the dignitaries would be spending some time. According to sources, all that ongoing work has been halted for now.

The changes in the plans can also be linked with the US President's scheduled visit to the 'Rajghat' the next day in New Delhi.

A press release from the Foreign Secretary's office said that on February 25 morning, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"From there, President Trump and the first lady will go to Raj Ghat to pay respects at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi."

Even Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shingla's press briefing in Delhi only mentions the Trump visit to the Motera stadium for 'Namaste Trump' event and the roadshow, themed 'Unity in Diversity'.

There is no specific mentioning of Ashram visit.

(With IANS inputs)