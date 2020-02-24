Hours before Donald Trump' India visit, 3 American tourists lost in Uttarakhand forest rescued

Just hours before US President Donald Trump lands in India for a 36-hour-long visit, three American nationals who were lost in Rajaji National Park were rescued by the police after a 7-hour-long search operation. The three American tourists had apparently got lost in the forest after an impulsive decision to see it.

According to police, the three were on their way on Saturday from Mussoorie, where they were staying in a guest house with their families, to Rishikesh when they passed by the park and suddenly decided to go into it.

However, they lost their way in the forest as it was getting dark.

When villagers and forest officials saw their empty car standing there on the Doiwala-Dudhli road, the local police were informed on Sunday morning. Clement Town SHO Narottam Bisht said that senior officers were alerted and directed that a search be immediately launched.

A police team successfully found the trio, who were in the jungle overnight, and brought them out.

Also Read | US doesn’t merely wants to make money from India: Chinese state media on eve of Trump’s visit