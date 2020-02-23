US doesn’t merely wants to make money from India: Chinese state media on eve of Trump’s visit

A file photo of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump

China’s state-backed media has expressed concern over US President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India, with an op-ed in Global Times noting on Sunday that Beijing must “pay sufficient attention” to the two-day state trip that begins on Monday.

“Some analysts believe arms sales are one of Trump's goals in his visit to India. However, the US doesn't merely want to make money,” an article published in Global Times on Sunday evening said.

“Although Trump is a real estate tycoon, he doesn't care about petty gains but aims at reshaping global relations, which is part of the US Indo-Pacific Strategy,” the Global Times op-ed went on to say.

“Such a situation is undoubtedly detrimental to China,” it expressed concern.

The Global Times further pinned its hopes on India’s non-aligned policy, but added that, “… there is discord in India-China relations with many Indian people vigilant toward China, so in the current context, if China-India ties cannot move on, the US will take the chance to exert more influence on India and make New Delhi increasingly reliant upon Washington.”

“It is not that important whether Trump inks some deals with Modi during his visit. What matters is what his trip will bring to the strategic situation. China should see through the visit and pay more attention to the long-term US strategy,” Global Times, which has the backing of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CPC) said.