Image Source : PTI Doctors' forum urges govt not to impose lockdown as it can harm the poor

A forum of scientists and doctors on Sunday urged the government not to impose a lockdown or any other measures which can be harmful and life threatening to the poor amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

It appealed to authorities to ramp up healthcare services, including the number of hospitals, beds and human resources to globally acceptable norms.

"Organisation of huge political gatherings and religious congregation by several political leaders, and at the same time warning of another lockdown defies logic, confuses the people, and conveys utter lack of sincerity of purpose," the president of the Progressive Medicos and Scientist Forum, Dr Harjit Singh, Bhatti said.

The forum said all coronavirus-related healthcare and vaccination should be guided by "sound scientific principles, and provided totally free of cost to all Indians irrespective of socio-economic status".

Bhatti also stressed on the need to abolish contractual posts in the healthcare system, regularise all staffers and ending privatisation of health care in the country.

"The government should not impose lockdowns or any other draconian measures which do not have any scientific basis and are extremely harmful and life threatening to the poor," the forum added.

