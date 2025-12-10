'Do bade bolte hai tab beech me nahi bolte': Amit Shah to Oppn as they interrupt his Lok Sabha speech | Video The remark was made amid the ongoing discussion on the Statehood and Electoral Reforms (SIR) in the Lok Sabha. Today is the second day of discussion on electoral reforms in the House.

New Delhi:

A brief exchange in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday drew attention as Union Home Minister Amit Shah scolded opposition MPs for interrupting his speech. When several members attempted to interject, Shah paused and remarked, "Do bade bolte hai tab beech me nahi bolte," prompting protests from the Opposition benches.

Do bade bolte hai tab beech me nahi bolte (When two seniors are speaking, you should not interrupt)," said Shah to the Opposition as they tried to intervene during his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah trade barbs

Fiery exchanges erupted in the Lok Sabha as Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi traded sharp barbs. Rahul Gandhi challenged Shah to debate him on the contents of his three press conferences, where the Congress leader had accused the BJP of "vote chori" in collusion with the Election Commission.

"I had asked a question yesterday. For the first time in India's history, a decision was taken that election commissioners will be given full immunity. He (Shah) must tell us the thinking behind this. He talked of Haryana, he gave one example, but there are numerous examples (of vote chori)," the Congress MP said.

"Let us have a debate on my press conference. Amit Shah ji, I challenge you to have a debate on the three press conferences," he added.

Amit Shah on SIR

Shah accused the opposition of spreading falsehoods on SIR and launched a strong defence of the exercise, asking whether democracy can be safe when the prime minister and the chief minister are decided by "ghuspetiye (infiltrators)".

"The first SIR was conducted in 1952, when Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister and Congress was in power. Then it happened in 1957 when Nehru was there, the third happened in 1961 and Nehru was there.

"Then it happened during Lal Bahadur Shastri's time, then during Indira Gandhi's time, Rajiv Gandhi's time, Narasimha Rao's time, and then in 2002 during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time which continued till Manmohan Singh's time," he said.

"No party had opposed this process because it is a process of keeping elections clean and keeping democracy healthy," Shah said.

