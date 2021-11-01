Follow us on Image Source : PTI DMRC crane breakdown affects traffic in Punjabi Bagh

The vehicular traffic in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area was affected for some time on Monday due to the breakdown of a DMRC crane. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted about the incident to alert passengers.

"Public Service Announcement: Due to crane breakdown, a portion of Punjabi Bagh circle point road is blocked. Traffic from Azadpur to Rajouri Garden has been diverted to Shri Hans Maharaj Flyover & traffic from Peeragarhi to Punjabi Bagh has been diverted to Punjabi Bagh underpass," it tweeted around 11.40 am.

"Jakhira to Rajouri Garden & Rajouri Garden to Peeragarhi routes are clear for traffic. The inconvenience is deeply regretted. All efforts are being made to clear the road as early as possible," the DMRC said in another tweet.

A senior official said, like the crane, belonging to the DMRC, broke down in the middle of the road, commuters were alerted, but the issue has now been resolved. "Public Service Announcement The road at Punjabi Bagh has now been cleared. Traffic in the area is now running on normal route," the DMRC tweeted at 12.15 am.

