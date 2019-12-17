DMK leaders protest against CAA in Tamil Nadu

Image Source : ANI DMK protest against CAA in Tamil Nadu

The principal opposition in Tamil Nadu DMK on Tuesday staged protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at district headquarters. A large number of DMK leaders and cadres protested here, Tiruvallur, Trichy and other places.

The protestors shouted slogans against the Central government and the CAA.

They also demanded the revocation of CAA.

The party President M.K. Stalin on Monday said there was no urgency for the Central government to introduce the Bill. The Bill was introduced mainly to divert the people's attention from the Central government's failure on the economic front, he said.

