Anti-CAA protest: 10 people with criminal backgrounds arrested in Jamia violence case; no student held

Anti-CAA protest: No students among 10 people arrested for Sunday's Jamia violence, say police

Ten people with criminal backgrounds have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out Sunday (Dec 15) during a showdown between the police and students protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. None of those arrested in the connection with violence are students, the police said.

The violence broke out on Sunday evening after a protest march by the Jamia students ended in a pitched battle with the Delhi Police personnel, vandalism and torching of vehicles. Police baton-charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the mob before entering the varsity campus, detaining several persons allegedly involved in the violence.

Delhi Police: 10 people with criminal backgrounds arrested, in connection with Dec 15 Jamia Millia Islamia incident. No student has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/8ympdPOU5r — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The students have maintained that they had no hand in the events. All the detained students were released around 3:30 am on Monday.

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear petitions on students' behalf, which allege atrocities on part of police in cracking down on students peacefully protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

ALSO READ: Anti-CAA protest: SC hearing on pleas against police action on Jamia, AMU students today