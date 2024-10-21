Diwali delight: Govt employees in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to receive early salaries in October

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (L) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Diwali 2024: In a festive boost for government employees, both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments have announced early disbursement of salaries ahead of Diwali. The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has mandated that October salaries be credited by October 30, benefiting approximately 1.8 million state employees.

Similarly, the Bihar government has also announced a Diwali gift for its state employees. The Nitish Kumar-led government has declared that employees will start receiving their salaries from October 25. This early salary disbursement will benefit around 800,000 state employees, providing a much-needed financial boost ahead of the festive season.

Centre approves 3% hike in DA

Earlier on October 16, the Union Cabinet approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees. During a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the DA hike was effective from July 1, 2024. Meanwhile, the Dearness Relief for pensioners has also been revised by 3 per cent. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 9,448.35 crore per annum, as per an official release. It further added that this increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.

Diwali 2024

Every year the festival of Diwali is celebrated on the Amavasya date of Kartik month. On this day, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati and Kuber ji are worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that on the day of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi comes to visit the earth. Thus, people adopt various measures to please Goddess Lakshmi. Wherever the feet of Goddess Lakshmi fall, there is a rain of wealth and prosperity. With the grace of Goddess Lakshmi, there is never a shortage of money or other things in that house. Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on the occasion of Diwali. So let us now know when the festival of Diwali will be celebrated this year.

Diwali 2024 date and Laxmi Puja muhurat

This year, people are confused about the date of Diwali. People are getting confused about the dates of October 31 and November 1 as to which of these two dates will celebrate Diwali. According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya date of Kartik month will begin on October 31 at 3:52 pm. The Amavasya date will end on November 1 at 6:18 pm. In such a situation, Diwali will be celebrated on November 1, 2024. The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja will be from 5:36 pm to 6:16 pm on November 1.

