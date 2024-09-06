DigiYatra expansion to nine more airports to cut passenger check-in time, says AAI chairman

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Digi Yatra is a service that uses face recognition technology to help passengers move through airports more quickly and smoothly.

The Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), M Suresh, has emphasised the significant benefits of DigiYatra, a new passenger facility designed to streamline movement inside airports.

Speaking to ANI after the launch of DigiYatra services at nine airports, including Visakhapatnam International Airport on Friday, Suresh stated that the service would help reduce the time passengers spend checking in at airports.

"DigiYatra is a passenger facility designed to ensure smooth movement inside the airport. Earlier, passengers were required to carry paper tickets and photo IDs. Now, with DigiYatra, passengers can travel paperless and experience seamless movement through the airport," said Suresh.

He further explained that the system uses digital methods for security verification, which is highly accurate.

Passengers now only need to carry their mobile phone, identity card, ticket, and boarding pass, allowing them to move smoothly through the airport.

"This not only benefits passengers but also makes airport staff happy, as tasks that used to take 15 minutes can now be completed in just 4 minutes, significantly reducing time consumption," Suresh added.

The expansion of DigiYatra, which now also includes airports in Visakhapatnam, Patna, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Goa (Dabolim), Indore, Ranchi, Coimbatore, and Bagdogra, is part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to roll out the service across the country.

Civil Aviation Minister, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, who launched the service at Visakhapatnam International Airport and virtually at the other eight airports, highlighted the project's potential to reduce airport staff workload and greatly enhance passenger experience.

Conceived by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the DigiYatra project aims to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports using Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

As DigiYatra continues to expand, both passengers and airport staff can look forward to a more streamlined and efficient air travel experience, setting a new standard in the aviation industry.

(Inputs from ANI)