Did Gandhi ever get a formal title of 'Father of the Nation'? Know the story behind the phrase

New Delhi:

Mahatma Gandhi, widely known as the "Father of the Nation", was actually never formally conferred this title by the Indian government. There is no law, government resolution, or constitutional order that officially recognises him as such. This has been confirmed through multiple Right to Information (RTI) queries, including one filed by a 10-year-old student, which revealed that no official record exists granting Gandhi this designation.

The constitutional reason for this is Article 18(1), which prohibits the Indian State from conferring any titles, except those related to education or military distinctions. Consequently, even if political leaders had wished to formalise the honorific, the Constitution disallows it.

Origins of the phrase

The term “Father of the Nation" first emerged during the freedom struggle as a mark of respect and admiration for Gandhi’s leadership. One of the earliest recorded uses comes from Subhas Chandra Bose, who, in a radio broadcast from Singapore on 6 July 1944, referred to Gandhi as the “Father of our Nation.” Later, Sarojini Naidu used the phrase publicly on 28 April 1947. These early usages were expressions of popular reverence rather than formal recognition.

Father of the Nation title: Nehru's role

The term became deeply entrenched in Indian public consciousness after Gandhi’s assassination on 30 January 1948. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, addressing the nation, said, “The Father of the Nation is no more,” lending emotional weight to the phrase and cementing its use in political discourse, textbooks, and media references. Over time, the phrase has become synonymous with Gandhi in India, reflecting not legal status but the public’s admiration and the symbolic role he played in the country’s independence movement.

Why the 'Father of the Nation' resonates till now

Despite its lack of official recognition, the title resonates because Gandhi’s leadership in India's freedom struggle was unique. He pioneered non-violent civil disobedience (Satyagraha), mobilised masses across the country, and became the moral and political face of the national movement. Scholars, including historian Vinay Lal, note that the title has become almost sacrosanct in India’s collective memory, symbolising Gandhi’s moral authority and central role in shaping modern India.

In short, while Gandhi never received a formal legal title as “Father of the Nation,” the phrase originated in the 1940s, was popularised by leaders like Bose and Naidu, and was given enduring significance by Nehru after Gandhi’s death. Today, it remains an entrenched part of India’s historical and cultural narrative, reflecting the respect and reverence millions feel for him.