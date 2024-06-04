Dibrugarh Election Results 2024: Will Sarbananda Sonowal maintain BJP's winning streak in constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dibrugarh Election Results

Dibrugarh Election Results 2024: Dibrugarh, one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, is a one the hot seats as Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded former CM and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, replacing incumbent party MP and Union Minister Rameswar Teli. The Dibrugarh seat comprises nine assembly segments- Moran, Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Tinsukia, Digboi and Margherita. The constituency falls in the General category.

Dibrugarh Election 2024: Date of polls

Dibrugarh constituency voted in the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 held on April 19. Voters in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories participated in the largest festival of democracy in the first phase of polling.

Dibrugarh Election 2024: Voter turnout

Over 71 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise in the first phase of polling in Assam held on April 19.

Dibrugarh Election 2024: Date of results

The result for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency will be declared on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country and assembly elections held in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Dibrugarh Election 2024: Main parties and candidates

There is a direct poll fight between Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and BJP in the Dibrugarh constituency. The Congress left Dibrugarh to ally AJP. AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi contest took on Sonowal, who is a former president of the influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and former Lok Sabha MP (2004) of the AGP before switching sides to BJP in 2011. Gogoi, who completed his study in Dibrugarh, is a local boy which goes in his favour. However, the battle is tough in the constinuey.

Dibrugarh Election: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Rameswar Teli defeated Congress' Paban Singh Ghatowar with a margin of 364,566 votes. Teli was polled 659,583 votes with a vote share of 65.00 per cent, while, Ghatowar secured 295,017 votes with vote share 29.04 per cent.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Teli won the seat bagging 494,364 votes with a vote share of 55.48 per cent. Congress candidate Paban Singh Ghatowar got 309,017 votes with vote share 34.68 per cent. Teli outsmarted Ghatowar by a margin of 185,347 votes.