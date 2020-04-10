DHFL's Wadhwans defy lockdown: Uddhav sends top IPS officer on leave

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday sent the IPS officer responsible for allowing the scam tainted Wadhwan brothers of the DHFL group to defy government-imposed lockdown and travel to Mahabaleshwar, on 'compulsory leave'.

"As per discussion with CM (Uddhav Thackeray), Amitabh Gupta, has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of enquiry, which will be initiated against him," said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a tweet early Friday.

DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhwan along with his 22 family members were earlier detained when they breached the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in Maharashtra and reached Mahabaleshwar.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that a probe will be conducted as to how these people were allowed to defy the orders of the government.

"Will probe how the 23 members of the Wadhawan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar," Deshmukh tweeted.

According to local police officials, the Wadhawan family along with others travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus.

