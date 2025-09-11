'Big leap towards globalisation of India's education': Dharmendra Pradhan at IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus launch The Ministry of Education had earlier informed on Tuesday that Education Minister Pradhan would be visiting the UAE from September 10 to 11. The purpose of this visit is to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Dubai:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday participated in the inauguration event of the new campus of IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai. Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, inaugurated the institution. After the event, Pradhan stated that this was a significant leap in the globalisation of Indian education, adding that India's best talent will now be showcased to the world.

"A great honour to have the IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus inaugurated by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. This is another big leap towards globalisation of India's education as envisioned by Hon'ble PM Shri@narendramodiji," Pradhan posted on X.

"IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus will take the best of India to the world. Dubai, today, has provided the perfect launchpad to the ethos of 'Indian in spirit, global in outlook' by hosting the IIM Ahmedabad international campus. Grateful to HH @HamdanMohammed for adding a glorious leaf to India-UAE knowledge collaboration," he added.

Pradhan's UAE visit

The Ministry of Education had earlier informed on Tuesday that Education Minister Pradhan would be visiting the UAE from September 10 to 11. The purpose of this visit is to deepen cooperation between the two countries. During the visit, the Foreign Atal Incubation Center and IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai campus were also inaugurated.

The visit aims to explore opportunities for collaboration in education, promote academic excellence and innovation, and find new avenues for partnership to fulfill the aspirations of students and youth from both countries.

Pradhan visits IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus

During the trip, Pradhan held discussions with key leaders, ministers, policymakers, academics and representatives of Indian and UAE institutions to further advance partnerships in education, innovation and knowledge exchange. On Wednesday, he met with Sarah Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge. He also visited the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus.

Pradhan participates in 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at Indian Consulate

As part of his engagements in Dubai, Dharmendra Pradhan took part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree plantation campaign at the Indian Consulate.

"Planted The Ghaf tree, National tree of the UAE at the Indian Consulate in Dubai as a part of the #EkPedMaaKeNaam initiative. A historic and cultural symbol of stability and peace in the UAE, The Ghaf tree at the Consulate will also stand as an evergreen testament of India-UAE friendship," he posted on X.