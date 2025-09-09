Dharmendra Pradhan embarks on two-day UAE visit, to inaugurate IIM campus, other projects During this visit, he will engage with top UAE leaders, ministers, policymakers, academicians and representatives from both Indian and UAE institutions. The discussions will focus on expanding cooperation in education, innovation and knowledge exchange.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has embarked on a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 10 to 11. Pradhan's visit is aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in education and fostering a strategic partnership for academic excellence and an innovation-driven ecosystem.

During this visit, he will engage with top UAE leaders, ministers, policymakers, academicians and representatives from both Indian and UAE institutions. The discussions will focus on expanding cooperation in education, innovation and knowledge exchange, while also exploring new pathways to meet the aspirations of students and youth in both countries.

Pradhan to inaugurate Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus

On September 10, Dharmendra Pradhan will meet Sara Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). He will also visit the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus, where he will inaugurate the Atal Incubation Centre and launch Ph.D and B.Tech programmes. During this visit, he will interact with students and faculty members.

Later in the day, the minister will visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and attend the first anniversary celebration of Symbiosis University's Dubai campus.

Pradhan to inaugurate IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai campus

On September 11, Pradhan will join Abdul Rahman Al Awar, UAE Minister of Higher Education, for the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad's Dubai campus. The two ministers will also hold in-depth discussions on ongoing and future collaborations in the education sector.

Following this, the minister will participate in a Roundtable of Indian Higher Education Institutions operating in the UAE, focusing on enhancing the presence and impact of Indian academia in the region.

Pradhan to participate in "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign at Indian Consulate

As part of his engagements in Dubai, Dharmendra Pradhan will also take part in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" tree plantation campaign at the Indian Consulate. He will interact with CBSE school principals and inaugurate Atal Tinkering Labs in Indian schools across the UAE.

He will conclude his visit with a community interaction with Indian diaspora members in Dubai.