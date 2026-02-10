Dharmadam Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Dharmadam Assembly Election 2026: In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). Pinarayi Vijayan, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated C. Raghunath of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 50123 votes.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Dharmadam Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 12 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Dharmadam assembly constituencies comes under Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. Since 2016, it has been represented by Pinarayi Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the 12th Chief Minister of Kerala. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). Pinarayi Vijayan, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated C. Raghunath of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 50123 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate K. Sudhakaran won the Kannur parliamentary seat by defeating Mv Jayarajan of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 108982 votes.

Dharmadam Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 161232 voters in the Dharmadam constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 70624 were male and 84586 were female voters. Only two voters belonged to the third gender. 6020 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dharmadam in 2021 was 976 (941 men and 35 women).

Dharmadam Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Dharmadam Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

DharmadamAssembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Dharmadam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate Pinarayi Vijayan won the Dharmadam seat with a margin of 50123 votes. He polled 95522 votes. He defeated Congress candidate C Raghunathan, who got 45399 votes.

Dharmadam Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Pinarayi Vijayan (CPM)

2011: KK Narayanan (CPM)

Dharmadam Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency was 160247 (82.82%)