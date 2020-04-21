Image Source : AP Dharavi's coronavirus count reaches 179 with 12 new cases

Dharavi today reported 12 new coronavirus positive cases and 1 death, taking the he total number of positive cases in the area increases to 179 (including 12 deaths), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Tuesday.

With 155 fresh cases, Mumbai's total count of the confirmed cases crossed the 3000-mark, while the death toll rose to 138 after the virus claimed the lives of seven more patients. According to a BMC release, the number of COVID-19 cases now stood at 3,090 till Monday.

Meanwhile, at least 603 people have died of the coronavirus in India, an update published by the Ministry of Health stated on Tuesday. According to the latest figures, 18,985 infections have been reported in the country so far.

These included 15,122 active cases and 3,260 who were either discharged, cured or migrated. In the last 24 hours, at least 44 people died of the virus while 1,329 cases were reported.

The latest tally showed Maharashtra on top with 4,669 patients and 232 deaths. Delhi stood next with 2,081 confirmed cases and 47 deaths. Gujarat emerged third in the list with 2,066 cases while 77 were reported dead. Here is a statewise tally of the coronavirus cases and deaths in India.

