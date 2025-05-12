'Paap ka ghada bhar chuka': Pak military chose to back terrorists, we chose to respond, says India Air Marshal A K Bharti (Director General Air Operations), Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), and Vice Admiral AN Pramod (Director General Naval Operations) jointly announced the results of "Operation Sindoor" for the second consecutive day.

New Delhi:

In yet another joint press conference held at the National Media Centre on Monday, the senior-most operational commanders from all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces revealed major outcomes of India's "Operation Sindoor", launched in the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. Air Marshal A K Bharti (Director General Air Operations), Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), and Vice Admiral AN Pramod (Director General Naval Operations) jointly announced the results of "Operation Sindoor" for second consecutive day.

In the press briefing, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai highlighted the evolving face of terrorism in recent years. Speaking at a press briefing, he said that the nature of terrorist attacks has undergone a disturbing shift, with innocent civilians now becoming the primary targets. Using a poignant phrase to describe the tipping point, Lt Gen Ghai remarked, “Pahalgam tak paap ka ye ghada bhar chuka tha" — indicating that the scale of atrocities had reached its peak, prompting a strong and necessary response by India.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai delivered a powerful message on India's defensive strength -- while weaving in a cricket reference that resonated with many. He said that targeting India's airfields and logistical backbone is an incredibly tough task for any adversary. "I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb - "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don't get ya, Lillee must". If you see the layers, you'll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you," he added.

What DG Air Operations said?

Meanwhile, Air Marshal AK Bharti said Pakistan's military made a conscious choice to intervene in favour of terrorists — a move that compelled India to respond decisively. Highlighting India’s defensive capabilities, the senior officer also asserted that Pakistan failed in its attempts to breach Indian air defence systems. “They tried, but our air defences stood strong,” he said, reflecting confidence in the armed forces’ preparedness.

"We also reiterated that our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure and not with the Pakistan military. However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists which compelled us to respond in kind," said DG Air Operations.