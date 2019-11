DGCA suspends flying license of IndiGo pilots Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the flying license of two pilots of IndiGo airlines for three months on Saturday. The suspension was done in connection with the runway incursion incident at Chennai airport on 14th July 2019.

