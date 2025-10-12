DGCA directs Air India to reinspect emergency system after Dreamliner scare After a sudden emergency system activation on an Air India Boeing 787 flight, DGCA has asked the airline to reinspect the aircraft’s emergency system and seek a report from Boeing on similar cases worldwide.

New Delhi:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to reinspect the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) emergency system on its Boeing 787 aircraft. This follows an unexpected deployment of the RAT during Flight AI 117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on October 4. DGCA has asked Air India to carefully review the recent ‘D’ check maintenance, especially the replacement of the Power Conditioning Module (PCM), to check for any mistakes or issues. The airline must also inspect the RAT system on all planes where the PCM was replaced before.

Boeing asked for global report

The aviation regulator is continuing its investigation and has requested Boeing to provide a detailed report on similar uncommanded RAT deployments on Boeing 787s worldwide. Boeing is also asked to share ways to prevent such incidents in the future.

What happened in flight AI 117?

The RAT deployed unexpectedly just 400 feet above Birmingham airport during landing. The pilot noticed no problems and landed the plane safely. The aircraft was immediately grounded for inspection. The same Boeing 787 Dreamliner had been involved in a June incident near Ahmedabad, where the RAT also deployed after the engine shut down due to a fuel supply issue.

What is the Ram Air Turbine?

The RAT is an emergency device that provides power to the plane if main engines fail. Its unplanned deployment is a serious safety concern, which is why DGCA is taking strict action.