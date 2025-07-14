Devotees throng temples across India to offer prayers on first Monday of 'Sawan' | Video Security was heightened in Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple as devotees thronged the place. Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal stated that preparations had been underway for the past month to manage the influx of pilgrims.

New Delhi:

Thousands of devotees queued up in temples across the country to offer their prayers on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan.This year, the month of Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and holds special significance for followers of Lord Shiva.

Security was heightened in Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple as devotees thronged the place. Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal stated that preparations had been underway for the past month to manage the influx of pilgrims.

Devotees throng Kashi Vishwanath temple

“A dedicated lane has been created for kanwariyas, especially those arriving from Prayagraj. The entire route is under CCTV surveillance, and drones are being used for monitoring nearby areas. Barricades have also been put in place to streamline the movement of devotees,” Agarwal told ANI.

The temple, one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas, witnessed long queues of devotees performing rituals and seeking blessings.

Bhasma aarti performed at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple

Similar scenes were witnessed at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingya temple where Bhasma aarti was performed early in the morning. Firstly, Mahakal Baba was bathed with water, which was followed by 'Panchamrit Abhishek' with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruits. After that, Baba was offered ashes.

The temple reverberated with Vedic chants, accompanied by the sounds of conch shells, bells, and hymns.

Devotees gather at UP’s Parashurameshwar temple

A huge crowd of devotees visit Parashurameshwar temple to offer prayers on the first Monday of 'saavan' month. Visuals of devotees from other temples across India on the first Monday of Saavan show large gatherings and fervent worship.

Devotees thronged temples such as the Dudheshwar Mahadev Temple in Ghaziabad, Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi, Shyam Nath Temple, Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow, Kshireshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya, and Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, where they lined up to offer prayers and perform rituals.

In the east, visuals from Sukreswar Temple in Guwahati showed similar devotion, while in the west, Babulnath Temple in Mumbai and Jharkhand Mahadev Temple in Jaipur witnessed heavy footfall.

Northern cities like Meerut’s Kali Paltan Temple, Sanatana Dharma Temple, Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple, and Achaleshwar Temple in Gwalior also saw massive crowds. In Ayodhya again, the Nageshwar Nath Temple was another major destination for devotees, while in Delhi, the Chhatarpur Temple welcomed hundreds on this holy day.

The month of Sawan holds deep spiritual significance in Hinduism. Devotees observe this sacred period with great devotion by fasting, chanting Lord Shiva’s mantras, singing devotional bhajans, and performing Rudrabhishek, a ritual in which the Shiva Lingam is ceremonially bathed with holy substances like milk, honey, and curd.

Each Monday (Somwar) of Sawan is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are devoted to Goddess Parvati, Shiva’s divine consort. Many devotees observe strict fasts during this time, often abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and foods allowed during fasting.

Rituals are performed both at home and in temples with unwavering devotion, as worshippers seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The collective chanting, bhajan singing, and rituals such as Rudrabhishek are an integral part of spiritual practices during this holy month.