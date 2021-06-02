Devendra 1Fadnavis expresses doubt over Maharashtra's Covid death numbers

Image Source : FILE The former CM said that the matter should be audited properly

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed doubt over the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in the state.

Fadnavis on Twitter said, "In entire Maharashtra, #COVID19 death numbers are not brought out with transparency. To take measures against COVID-19, such transparency is of utmost importance. It must be audited properly and if need be, we will do it at our level."

READ MORE: Maharashtra govt lost moral ground to remain in power: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 14,123 new cases, lowest since March 10. It had reported 477 deaths, including previously unreported fatalities. Out of the 477 deaths, 340 occurred in the last 48 hours and 137 in the last week. The state's toll now stands at 96,198.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had said that even though the daily coronavirus case count in Maharashtra is on the decline, the numbers were close to last year's peak levels.

READ MORE: Pawar may have advised Fadnavis on Opposition leader's role: Sanjay Raut

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai had reported 831 new Covid cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 7,07,082 and the toll to 14,907. The financial capital of the county reported 155 more new cases, but six lesser deaths as compared to May 31, when the city had witnessed 676 infections and 29 fatalities.

Latest India News