Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion poll: Is the AAP-led Punjab govt still people's 1st choice?

Desh Ki Awaaz survey: If the Lok Sabha elections were held today, will Aam Aadmi Party emerge victorious yet again? Just four months ago, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP emerged victorious in Punjab as the party made a clean sweep in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats.

The AAP has won 92 seats, followed by Congress (18), Shiromani Akali Dal (three), Bharatiya Janata Party (two), and Bahujan Samaj Party and independent candidates one each.

But, will the result repeat itself if the polls are held today? India TV's opinion poll 'Desh Ki Awaaz' decoded the mood of the people of Punjab. Over 34,000 people across the country answered several compelling political questions about several states in the country.

Voters who participated in the Opinion Poll voted that Aam Aadmi Party may retain power but with a reduced majority if the polls are conducted today. Punjab has 117 assembly seats.

In the assembly, AAP may win 72 seats, BJP 16 seats, Akali Dal 11 seats, Congress 9 and other nine seats, results showed.

Asked whether you want to change the present government, 46 per cent said ‘No’, 41 per cent said ‘Yes’.

Asked how is AAP government’s performance, 32 pc said they were not happy, 31 pc said they were happy, 24 pc said, AAP did what they promised, 13 pc said, they made a mistake (galti ho gayi).

Who is the people's choice as the CM of Punjab (percentage-wise):

Bhagwant Mann (AAP): 40%

Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD): 19%

Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress): 16%

Ashwani Sharma (BJP): 15%

Other: 10%

