Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion Poll: BJP with Shinde's Shiv Sena is still Maharashtra's favourite

Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion Poll: If state elections are right now, BJP may emerge as the largest party again with 134 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly aalong with its ally Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena wining 41 seats. The NCP may win 44 seats, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena may win 18 seats, Congress may win 38 seats and others 13, according to India TV-Matrize opinion poll. Assembly polls are due in 2024.

As far as voting percentage in opinion poll is concerned, BJP will get 34.1 per cent, NCP 19.6 per cent, Congress 16.1 per cent, Shinde's Shiv Sena 12.6 per cent and Uddhav's Shiv Sena 9.1 per cent.



Who will be the best face for CM? 38.4 pc opted for Devendra Fadnavis, 11.3 pc for Eknath Shinde, 9.2 pc for Sharad Pawar, 8.6 pc for Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and 8.1 pc for Uddhav Thackeray.



52 per cent said they wanted to see BJP-Eknath Shiv Sena govt again in 2024, while 32 pc opted for Congress-NCP government. 52 per cent said, they will vote “in the name of Modi’, while 32 pc said they will vote “in the name of Sharad Pawar”. 56 pc said Uddhav-led party is the real Shiv Sena, while 44 pc said Eknath-led party is the real Shiv Sena.

