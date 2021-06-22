Delta Plus Covid variant found in nine countries; 22 cases in India, says Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India achieved a historic milestone of 88.09 lakh doses administered in a single day on 21st June 2021, the Health Ministry said.

Delta Plus variants are currently found in nine countries including UK, US, Japan, Russia, India, Portugal, Switzerland, Nepal, China, the Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed and added that its traces are found in as many as 80 countries.

“In India, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon (Maharashtra) and some cases in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. It has been kept in Variant of Concern category,” said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

ALSO READ: Delta Plus: Know about new COVID-19 variant in India

India achieved a historic milestone of 88.09 lakh doses administered in a single day on 21st June 2021, the Health Ministry said. “Madhya Pradesh administered highest number of doses of over 17 lakh. Over 11 lakh doses in Karnataka, over 7 lakh in UP, 5.75 lakh in Bihar, 5.15 lakh in Haryana & Gujarat, 4.60 lakh in Rajasthan, 3.97 lakh in Tamil Nadu, 3.85 lakh in Maharashtra & 3.68 lakh in Assam were administered respectively,” Bhushan said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra confirms 21 cases of Delta plus COVID variant; vaccination status of patients being ascertained

Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said that rural coverage of vaccines were remarkably emphasized. “63.7% of the total vaccine doses administered yesterday were in villages and 36% in urban areas,” Paul said.

There was a decline of 29% in average daily new cases in last week, the Health Ministry remarked. “Between June 15 and June 21, there were 553 districts in the country where the positivity rate was less than 5 per cent,” Bhushan said.

Latest India News