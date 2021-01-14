Delhiites wake up to dense fog, minimum temperature drops to 2° Celsius

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhiites wake up to dense fog, minimum temperature hovers around 4.4° Celsius

Delhi on Thursday woke up to dense fog as northern India continued to reel under cold wave conditions. India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded minimum temperatures of 6.2 degrees Celsius and 4.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Palam and Safdarjung. Meanwhile, several parts of the national capital reported low visibility during the early hours. Dense fog brought visibly down to as low as 50 meters in some parts.

At several places in the Delhi-NCR, the visibility was reported to be less than 10 meters.

Due to dense fog and very low visibility traffic movement in Delhi-NCR and flight operations at Delhi airport were severely hit.

