Cyclone Arnab turns into very severe storm, landfall tomorrow; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on alert | Top Updates

Cyclone Arnab over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, prompting Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to step up preparedness and evacuation measures. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm could make landfall between Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, near Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, on October 28.

The cyclone is expected to bring sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph. Authorities have mobilised disaster response teams, arranged emergency shelters and issued precautionary restrictions to minimise the risk to life and property.

Cyclone moving towards Andhra coast

According to IMD, the cyclone moved west-northwestwards at approximately 23 kmph over the preceding six hours. At 11.30 pm on October 26, it was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

At that time, the storm was approximately 400 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha, 350 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 420 km east-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The Doppler weather radar in Visakhapatnam is monitoring the system as it approaches the coast. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable coastal areas to remain alert and follow official advisories.

Andhra Pradesh sets up helplines, releases Rs 27 crore for relief ops

The Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs 27 crore to 20 districts to support emergency preparedness and relief operations amid forecasts of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said Rs 2 crore each had been allocated to Bapatla, Krishna, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada and Anakapalli districts.

Fifteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas. Educational institutions in cyclone-affected areas have been ordered to remain closed as a precaution, while access to beaches has been restricted.

To address potential drinking water shortages, authorities have also kept 2,613 emergency water tankers ready for deployment wherever required.

5.7 lakh people in vulnerable areas

The state government has stepped up evacuation and emergency arrangements, identifying approximately 5.7 lakh people who could be at risk from the cyclone.

Key preparedness measures include:

Pregnant women: Authorities have moved 4,711 pregnant women to safer medical facilities as a precaution.

Disaster response teams: NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed across 11 districts.

Potentially affected areas: Initial assessments suggest that 2,460 revenue villages and 92 urban areas across 16 districts could be affected.

Cyclone shelters: Authorities have identified 1,763 shelters to accommodate people evacuated from vulnerable locations.

Control rooms: Authorities have established 2,907 control rooms at district and mandal levels.

Coordination: Some 3,185 nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate rescue, relief and emergency operations.

Evacuations: Residents of 2,107 villages and wards are being moved to safer locations.

Educational institutions in affected areas will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Beaches have been shut, and restrictions on coastal roads are planned from Tuesday afternoon.

Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to cooperate with authorities and move to designated cyclone shelters whenever instructed.

How to report cyclone-related emergencies

Residents in Andhra Pradesh can report cyclone-related problems through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service.

WhatsApp number: 9552300009

People can send “Hi” and select “Arnab Cyclone Issues” to report fallen trees, damaged walls, waterlogging and other problems linked to the storm.

For power outages or damaged electricity wires, residents have been advised to call 1912.

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from beaches, flooded roads, fallen trees, damaged structures and downed power lines.

Schools, colleges closed in Odisha

The Odisha government has ordered the closure of educational institutions in six districts ahead of the cyclone's expected approach towards the coast on October 28. Evacuations have also begun in vulnerable areas.

State Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the government was preparing under Odisha's “zero casualty” policy, with measures aimed at protecting lives and property.

The six districts identified as particularly vulnerable are Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur. The government has deployed personnel and machinery in these areas, while eight ministers and senior officials have been assigned to monitor preparedness and coordinate the response.

Authorities have prepared existing cyclone shelters and additional temporary facilities to accommodate people evacuated from low-lying and vulnerable locations.

Fishing at sea has been prohibited in the affected districts. Tourists have also been barred from visiting hills, waterfalls, dams and other tourist spots. Beaches have been closed to the public, and schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in the six districts will remain shut on October 28 and 29.

Tamil Nadu issues alert, fishing boats remain ashore

Tamil Nadu has also issued an alert in view of the cyclone forecast, with heavy rain reported in parts of the state since Saturday. Thousands of fishing boats have been kept ashore at Thoothukudi and Pamban as a precaution.

Fisherfolk have sought compensation for potential losses caused by the disruption. The cyclone warning has also affected daily-wage workers who travel to neighbouring states for employment.

Railways cancel 53 trains

Indian Railways has stepped up precautions to minimise disruption and reduce risks associated with the approaching cyclone.

The South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone has announced the cancellation of 53 local and express trains scheduled to begin their journeys on October 27 and 28.

Passengers travelling through the affected coastal areas have been advised to check the latest railway announcements before leaving for their stations, as further operational changes may depend on the cyclone's movement and local conditions.

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Cyclone Arnab: Red alert for heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh districts, landfall on October 28