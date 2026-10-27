Rahul Gandhi invokes Lord Shiva ahead of Supreme Court's SIR hearing: 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'

The development coincides with a scheduled Supreme Court hearing on petitions challenging Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and decisions taken by the poll panel during the SIR exercise.

The hearing comes a day after the Election Commission defended its decision-making process before the court, rejecting allegations that Kumar had acted unilaterally. The commission maintained that all three orders concerning the electoral roll revision were unanimous decisions taken by its three members.

Rahul Gandhi’s 'tandav' remark and ECI row

Gandhi’s latest social media post comes amid escalating tensions between the Congress leader and the Election Commission. He has repeatedly questioned the poll panel’s functioning and alleged irregularities in the electoral process, charges that the commission has contested.

On October 11, Gandhi announced a march towards the Supreme Court, urging opposition parties, civil society organisations and citizens to join the protest against alleged “vote chori”. He said the participants would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India, demanding a halt to the SIR exercise and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Gandhi also used religious imagery to describe the Opposition’s campaign, referring to the protest as “Tandav”, a reference to Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance. He indicated that the agitation against the poll panel and the electoral roll revision would continue.

His remarks came amid demonstrations in Delhi targeting the Chief Election Commissioner and the SIR process.

What is the Supreme Court case against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders have approached the Supreme Court, challenging what they describe as the unilateral and arbitrary exercise of the Election Commission’s collective powers during the implementation of the SIR.

The petition raises questions about whether decisions related to the revision were taken with the knowledge and approval of the other Election Commissioners. It also flags concerns over changes to voter-enrolment Form 6, the functioning of electoral databases and the alleged exclusion of voters without adequate notice or an effective mechanism for restoring their names to the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission has rejected allegations of unilateral decision-making, maintaining that the orders relating to the SIR were adopted unanimously by all three members.

The Supreme Court proceedings are expected to address the legal challenges surrounding the revision process and the questions raised by the petitioners about the Election Commission’s decision-making and safeguards for voters.

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