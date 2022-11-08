'Delhi will be traffic jam free...': Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari explains Centre's plan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Nitin Gadkari speaks on politics around pollution.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said solving air, water and sound pollution is his government’s priority.

“It's our priority to solve air, water and sound pollution. We are building roads worth Rs 60,000 cr around Delhi, which will make the area free from traffic jams. We brought electric vehicles and green hydrogen,” said Gadkari.

However, he admitted that solving Delhi's pollution problem is little difficult but not impossible.

"The amount of work done in building roads in 8 years wasn't done in the last 65 years. I think that before 2024 ends India's road infrastructure will be equal to that of America's road infrastructure. We'll be successful in it," he asserted.

“Solving Delhi's pollution problem is little difficult but not impossible. If Central government, state government, municipal corporation and farmers make efforts together then we can solve the problem. We should forget politics and work together regarding it,” he asserted.

'India needs liberal economic policy'

Addressing TIOL Awards 2022 event, Gadkari said India needs a liberal economic policy with the intention to provide its benefits to poor people of the country. He added the economic reforms started by Manmohan Singh as finance minister in 1991 gave a new direction to India.

The road transport and highways minister said the country is indebted to former prime minister Singh for economic reforms.

He recalled that he could raise money to build roads in Maharashtra when he was a minister in Maharashtra in the mid-1990s due to economic reforms initiated by the former prime minister.

Gadkari asserted that liberal economic policy is for farmers and poor people.

He said China is a good example of how liberal economic policy can help in the development of any country.

Also Read: Delhi air quality still in 'very poor' category, smog continues to grip city

Latest India News