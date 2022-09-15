Delhi weather update: Moderate rains on forecast; city witnesses partly cloudy skies, cool winds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Clouds hover in the sky above the newly-named Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate

Delhi weather update: The national capital woke up to a pleasant Thursday morning as partly cloudy skies and cool winds provided relief from sultry conditions. According to the weather office, moderate rains are likely in the city today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 13.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday.

Due to the rain and winds, the city's minimum temperature dropped one notch below the average and was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius.

“There will be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rains on Thursday. The city's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

Wednesday's maximum temperature had settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent, the weather office said.

After a large rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighbouring areas in September so far.

Delhi has recorded above-normal maximum temperatures on most of the days in September owing to the deficit rainfall.

Weather forecasters said the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood was likely to bring rain over Delhi and surrounding areas in the next few days.

(With inputs from PTI)

