Delhi may see light rain today, likely to bring some relief from air pollution

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light intensity rain over parts of Delhi and neighbouring cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram on Thursday. The downpour may help bring a change in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR where people are feeling uneasiness due to high levels of pollutants since the last week of October. The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' or the 'severe' category in November.

The Met department added that parts of north India, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan could also see rainfall in the next few days. It said that a western disturbance affecting northwest India will result in a spell of partly cloudy days and a drizzle.

"Light intensity rain is expected to occur over parts of Delhi; Farukhnagar, Haryana; Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Aligarh in UP; Bharatpur & Mahandipur Balaji in Rajasthan during next 2 hours," the department said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a cloud cover over Delhi led to a slight increase in the minimum temperature that settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The maximum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 370. It stood at 328 on Tuesday. Neighbouring Faridabad (384), Ghaziabad (387), Greater Noida (358), Gurugram (360) and Noida (360) also recorded a dip in the air quality with the wind speed decreasing.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, a favourable wind speed is expected again from December 3.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government earlier this week issued an order extending the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, in the city till December 7. CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi. The ban on construction and demolition activities in the national capital will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels. Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed and government offices reopened from Monday.

