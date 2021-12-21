Delhi witnesses another chilly morning, minimum temperature settles at 4 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 4 degrees Celsius

Delhi-NCR witnessed shallow fog this morning, with the relative humidity settling at 94% at 8.30 am.

On the air quality front, Delhi's AQI continues to be in the 'very poor' category at 316.

Delhi Weather, Temperature Today: After recording the coldest day of this year with the minimum temperature plunging to 3.2 degrees Celsius, the national capital witnessed another chilly morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and the lowest so far this season as cold wave continues to sweep across north India.

Though there was a marginal rise in the minimum temperature, it was still on the lower side, as the weather remained chilly in the morning.

The relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius.

A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below than normal.

The weather office has forecast shallow fog in the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Two back-to-back Western Disturbances and the resultant slowing down of cold northwesterly winds from Tuesday night will push the minimum temperature up, R K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, had said on Monday.

Cold wave conditions were observed on Tuesday at a few places over Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and at isolated pockets over Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha and Telangana, official said.

On the air quality front, Delhi's AQI continues to be in the 'very poor' category at 316.

The level of PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants in the air was recorded in the poor (240) and very poor (141) categories, respectively.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR), said: "Air Quality Index today indicates avery poor' air quality. It will degrade further but remain in avery poor' category due to cold wave conditions and moderate wind speed."

