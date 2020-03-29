Image Source : PTI Delhi records rise in temperature (Representational Image)

The national capital recorded an increase in temperature on Sunday, while its air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category. The city recorded a minimum of 16.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.6 degrees Celsius. At 4 pm, Delhi's air quality index stood at 62, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category.

The national capital's air quality has been oscillating between 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories.

Experts have attributed the improvement in the air quality to reduction in local sources of pollution -- vehicular emissions, construction dust, stack emissions etc -- due to the 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus and the rains over the last few days.

On Saturday, the city and its surrounding areas also recorded the lowest concentrations of PM10, particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter, since August 18 last year.

Delhi has recorded 109.6 mm rainfall so far, the highest ever in March.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Bus travel is now free in Uttar Pradesh

ALSO READ | ‘Cooler’ March in north India; south, northeast see above normal temperature: IMD