Parts of Delhi may face water crisis today as ammonia levels rise in Yamuna

Parts of the national capital are expected to face a severe water crisis today, as ammonia levels have gone up in River Yamuna. The acceptable limit is of 0.5 ppm. Ammonia levels increase frequently in the Yamuna. The high level of ammonia present in the water makes it difficult for aquatic organisms to sufficiently excrete the toxicant, leading to toxic build-up in internal tissues and blood, and potentially death.

The spike in ammonia levels in the Yamuna has largely hit water production at four main water treatment plants - Sonia Vihar, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.

"Water supply will be affected in several areas of the national capital on Sunday morning and evening. The rise in ammonia pollution and high algae in the Yamuna has triggered the crisis," the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement.

The water from the Wazirabad pond is drawn for treatment at Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal treatment plants. The treated water is then supplied to central, south and west Delhi.

Ammonia is an indicator of pollution in the river, and the level on Saturday was around 2.2 parts per million, according to a DJB official.

(With inputs from IANS)

