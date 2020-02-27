Image Source : ANI Delhi violence: Several Whatsapp group under scanner

Amid the recent incidents of violence, several WhatsaApp groups are being investigated for their role in the riots. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connecgtion with the riots in North-East Delhi.

As reported by news agency ANI, the build-up violence started on Monday morning. Phones that have been seized revealed that proper mobilisation was being done. Chats include for stones to be brought at Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh and Kardampuri. Moreover, hate speeches, rumour-mongering and plan for attacks were dicussed.

Apart from locals, police has found outsiders, from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, came in numbers and participated in the violence. Only on Tuesday evening, borders were sealed.

ANI was also informed that rounds were exchanged on Monday and Tuesday. Not only police came under attack from heavy stone-pelting, but protestors also used country-made revolvers in several places.

Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma's body was also recovered from the Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

Delhi Police has formed a special team to probe Sharma's murder case. He was beaten and torture. Before dumping him in a drain, a stone was used to beat him.

Till now, 32 people have died while around 200 people have sustained injuries in the violence that raged in North-East Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

