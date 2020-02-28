Image Source : PTI Delhi violence: Security beefed up in sensitive areas along Delhi-Ghaziabad border

Amid escalating violence, security has been heightened in sensitive area along the Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Thursday.

Quoting to news agency ANI, District Magistrate Shailrndra Kumar said: "Ghaziabad is divided into 56 zones and 18 sectors. There is peace in the district. However, in view of the Friday Jumma prayers, police personnel have been deploying in large numbers. Rapid Action Force is patrolling sensitive areas. Social media is also being monitored."

He said that some people have also been identified for posting inflamatory content on social media and an investigation is underway.

Two SITs have been constituted under the Delhi Police crime branch to investigate the violence in Delhi.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in violence in north east Delhi from February 23 onwards.

