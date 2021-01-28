Delhi violence: Amit Shah to visit hospitals to meet injured cops

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Police and protesting farmers clash during the latters tractor march on Republic Day in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava will visit two hospitals here to see policemen who are currently undergoing treatment after Republic Day violence in the national capital. Shah and Srivastava will visit two hospitals -- Shushrut Trauma Centre and Teerath Ram Hospital -- to enquire about the health of the injured personnel. Both the hospitals are located in Civil Lines.

According to a PTI report, nearly 400 policemen were injured during the tractor parade of the farmers who have been protesting against three farm laws at Delhi's borders since November last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, police had alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured, as it warned that no culprit will be spared. Srivastava said that farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the parade that was supposed to be held from 12 pm to 5 pm with 5,000 tractors and accused them of betrayal.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

Meanwhile, Delhi border points remained under heavy police deployment in the aftermath of the violence. Security personnel have also been deployed at the Red Fort.

