Delhi witnesses traffic congestions on key roads. Check latest advisory

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as Delhi Police intensifies checking after closing the border amid farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 01, 2021.

Security has been stepped up with the deployment of extra personnel and strengthening of barricades near farmers’ protest sites at Delhi’s borders, leading to traffic congestions on many key roads in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the closure of borders and suggested alternative roads for travel. Meanwhile, workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday were seen hooking iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the Centre’s new farm laws at the site.

Here the traffic updates for today

A portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there

Ghazipur border is closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta

Traffic is heavy on Vikas marg, IP Extention, NH 24. Commuters are advised to take to other borders

Delhi-Ghazipur border remains closed for traffic due to the farmers’ protests. The commuters are suggested to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, Chilla, DND, Apsara, bhopra and Loni borders

Singhu, Saboli, piau Maniyari borders are closed

Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open

Traffic diverted from NH-44. Commuters are suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44

On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava and other senior police officers had visited the Ghazipur border to take stock of the security arrangements.

Security arrangements continue to be strengthened at the Delhi-UP border site, which is galvanising farmers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, days after an emotional appeal by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Drones have also been deployed to monitor the protesters.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders for weeks, seeking a repeal of the three agriculture laws.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the Centre says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.

