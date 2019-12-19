CAA protets: 13 metro stations shut; fresh traffic advisory issued in Delhi

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Traffic advisory issued in Delhi

Anti-government posters in all sizes and colours covered the long boundaries of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi as protests outside the university against the controversial Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens continued on Wednesday. Outside the varsity gate number 7, the protesters, including students and local residents, hung a large map of India for showing the sites of campus protests across the country against the citizenship law.

People from nearby areas and students started gathering outside gate number 7 around 10.30 am. They raised slogans against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre and the Delhi Police, demanding withdrawal of the amended Citizenship Act.

The protest gained momentum after 1 pm as more men, schoolchildren and women from the neighbourhood joined it.

Meanwhile, entry and exit gates at some metro stations in Delhi have been closed on Thursday, to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

"Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the DMRC said through its Twitter handle.

Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya have also been closed and trains will not be halting at these stations.

In another tweet, the DMRC said, "Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations."

In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police today said, "Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi."

Barricades have been put up at various points on the route from Gurugram to Delhi, the traffic police said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had decided to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), but refused to stay its operation.

The newly amended law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

The top court issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response by the second week of January next year on a batch of pleas challenging the CAA.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant fixed 59 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, for hearing on January 22, next year.

