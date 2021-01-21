Delhi traffic advisory for Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal on Jan 23

- No traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 06.00 PM on 22nd Jan, 2021 till Parade is over on 23rd Jan 2021.
- No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11.00 PM of 22nd Jan 2021 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over.
- 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 09.15 AM on 23.01.2021till the entire Parade and Tableaux enter National Stadium.
- Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0900 hours to 1230 hours, for their own convenience.
- Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – I.P. Flyover – Rajghat – Ring Road
- From Madarsa - Lodhi Road ‘T’ point - Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk –Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Matram Marg – Shankar Road – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road or Mandir Marg.
- Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg - AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Shankar Road - Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road or Mandir Marg.
- Ring Road - Boulevard Road - Barf Khana Chowk - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Faiz Road - Vande Matram Marg - R/A Shankar Road.
- Ring Road - ISBT - Chandgi Ram Akhara - I.P College - Mall Road - Azadpur - Punjabi Bagh.
- From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan – Vande Matram Marg – Panchkuian Road -Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.
- From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan – D.B. Gupta Road- Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Rly Station.
- Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points;
- Shivaji Stadium
- ISBT Sarai Kale Khan
- R/A Kamla Market
- Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium)
- Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road)
- Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar)
- Mori Gate
- ISBT Kashmiri Gate
- Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-9 (NH-24), Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.
- Buses coming from NH-9 (NH-24) shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.
- Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.
- All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.
- MOTHER TERESA CRESCENT – BABA KHARAK SINGH MARG UPTO R/A GPO
- ASHOKA ROAD UPTO R/A PATEL CHOWK
- SANSAD MARG UPTO TOLSTOY MARG CROSSING
- TOLSTOY MARG UPTO KASTURBA GANDHI MARG CROSSING
- KASTURBA GANDHI MARG UPTO FEROZESHAH ROAD CROSSING
- FEROZSHAH ROAD UPTO R/A MANDI HOUSE
- BHAGWAN DASS ROAD UPTO MATHURA ROAD CROSSING
- MATHURA ROAD UPTO SUBRAMANIAM BHARTI MARG
- SUBRAMANIAM BHARTI MARG UPTO HUMAYUN ROAD CROSSING
- HUMAYUN ROAD UPTO Q-POINT – A.P.J ABDUL KALAM MARG
- KAMAL ATA TURK MARG – KAUTILYA MARG AND SARDAR PATEL ROAD (PLEASE NOTE ALL THE ROADS MENTIONED ARE EXCLUDED).
- In case, any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.
- Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from Jan 20 to Jan 15.
- General public and motorists are requested to keep patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.
- People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.
