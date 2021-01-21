Delhi traffic advisory for Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal on Jan 23

Image Source : PTI A contingent practices during the rehearsals for Republic Day Parade 2021, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Ahead of the Republic Day 2021 celebrations in the national capital, there will be a Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23, 2021. The parade rehearsal will start at 9:50 AM on 23.01.2021 from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium. There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of the parade along the route.

PARADE ROUTE

Vijay Chowk- Rajpath- Amar Jawan Jyoti- India Gate- R/A Princess Palace-T/L Tilak Marg Radial Road- Turn right on “C” Hexagon -Turn left and enter National Stadium from Gate No. 1.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

In order to facilitate the smooth passage of the parade, movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the parade will be restricted:

No traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 06.00 PM on 22nd Jan, 2021 till Parade is over on 23rd Jan 2021.

No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11.00 PM of 22nd Jan 2021 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over.

'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 09.15 AM on 23.01.2021till the entire Parade and Tableaux enter National Stadium.

Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0900 hours to 1230 hours, for their own convenience.

SUGGESTED ROUTES ON REHEARSAL DAY

For unavoidable journeys, people are advised to take following routes.

For North to South and vice-versa :

Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – I.P. Flyover – Rajghat – Ring Road

From Madarsa - Lodhi Road ‘T’ point - Aurobindo Marg – AIIMS Chowk –Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Vande Matram Marg – Shankar Road – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road or Mandir Marg.

For East to West and vice-versa:

Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg - AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Shankar Road - Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road or Mandir Marg.

Ring Road - Boulevard Road - Barf Khana Chowk - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Faiz Road - Vande Matram Marg - R/A Shankar Road.

Ring Road - ISBT - Chandgi Ram Akhara - I.P College - Mall Road - Azadpur - Punjabi Bagh.

Image Source : DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE Delhi traffic police advisory for R-Day parade full rehearsal.

For New Delhi Railway Station:

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan – Vande Matram Marg – Panchkuian Road -Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan – D.B. Gupta Road- Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Rly Station.

For Old Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi: Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Ring Road – Rajghat - Ring Road - Chowk Yamuna Bazar - S.P. Mukherjee Marg - Chhatta Rail - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Rly. Station.

Though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay.

BUS TERMINATING POINTS

Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points;

Shivaji Stadium

ISBT Sarai Kale Khan

R/A Kamla Market

Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium)

Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road)

Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar)

Mori Gate

ISBT Kashmiri Gate

INTER-STATE BUSES:

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-9 (NH-24), Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road.

Buses coming from NH-9 (NH-24) shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar.

Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

METRO SERVICES

Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all Metro Stations during the Full Dress Rehearsal Ceremony on January 23, 2021. However, Boarding/De-boarding at the below-mentioned station will not be permitted as per the schedule given:

Boarding and deboarding won't be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya, Udyog Bhawan metro stations from 5 AM till 12 PM on January 23.

TSR/TAXIS

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 7 AM on January 23 in the area bound by:

MOTHER TERESA CRESCENT – BABA KHARAK SINGH MARG UPTO R/A GPO

ASHOKA ROAD UPTO R/A PATEL CHOWK

SANSAD MARG UPTO TOLSTOY MARG CROSSING

TOLSTOY MARG UPTO KASTURBA GANDHI MARG CROSSING

KASTURBA GANDHI MARG UPTO FEROZESHAH ROAD CROSSING

FEROZSHAH ROAD UPTO R/A MANDI HOUSE

BHAGWAN DASS ROAD UPTO MATHURA ROAD CROSSING

MATHURA ROAD UPTO SUBRAMANIAM BHARTI MARG

SUBRAMANIAM BHARTI MARG UPTO HUMAYUN ROAD CROSSING

HUMAYUN ROAD UPTO Q-POINT – A.P.J ABDUL KALAM MARG

KAMAL ATA TURK MARG – KAUTILYA MARG AND SARDAR PATEL ROAD (PLEASE NOTE ALL THE ROADS MENTIONED ARE EXCLUDED).

INSTRUCTIONS FOR GENERAL PUBLIC In case, any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from Jan 20 to Jan 15.

General public and motorists are requested to keep patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.

People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.

