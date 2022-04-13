Heatwave spell ends across northwest India; Delhi to witness winds, cloudy conditions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Major spell of heatwave ends in northwest India, temperature to decrease by 2-3 degrees: IMD

After reeling under severe heatwave conditions since almost a week, northwest India woke up to slightly lowered temperatures on Wednesday. According to Senior Scientist at India Meteorological Department RK Jenamani, the temperature is likely to decrease by two to three degrees due to the increased presence of clouds.

Commenting on the weather conditions, Jenamani on Tuesday said, "The major spell of the heatwave is over. The heatwave will remit from tomorrow in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The impact of the heatwave was most seen in Delhi on April 9, 10, and 11. It was the highest in the first 15 days in the last 72 years. In Delhi, the heatwave remained for nearly 13 days."

He further said, "Due to the increased presence of clouds over Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana, the temperature will decrease by 2-3°C and heatwave will remit. Delhi will have wind and cloud conditions."

"Predicted western disturbance is already showing effects over north-western India," he added.

"All India temperature was the highest in 122 years due to no rainfall in last 50 days. Heatwave conditions might arise in Rajasthan around April 16. Another western disturbance is expected from 18 April," added Jenamani.

