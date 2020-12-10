32-year-old techie dies by suicide in Delhi's Pashchim Vihar

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

A 32-year-old engineer, who was working from home following the Covid-19 outbreak, committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in Delhi's Pashchim Vihar area, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, an argument occurred in Udai's family on Wednesday night. At the time, all the family members were present in his room. Following the incident, Udai threatened the family members that he will hurt himself with knife if they didn't move out of the room immediately.

The family members were trying to calm him down but Udai became more aggressive and stabbed himself in the chest in front of his family.

The family members took him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctors and thereafter the hospital staff informed the police.

"His family rushed him to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Further investigations are on," said DCP (Outer) A. Koan.

