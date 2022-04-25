Delhi: Under-construction building collapses in Satya Niketan, 5 labourers feared trapped

At least 5 labourers are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area. 6 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. A rescue operation is underway, the Delhi Fire Service informed. More to follow.
