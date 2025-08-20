Building collapse in Delhi's Daryaganj kills three, rescue operations underway At least three people were killed after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Daryaganj, says police

New Delhi:

At least three people were killed after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Daryaganj, posted news agency PTI, citing police. The collapse occurred near Satbhavana Park, Ghata Masjid, and Ring Road. Four fire engines and multiple police teams were dispatched, and rescue operations are currently underway. Initial rescue efforts pulled three injured people from the debris, who were quickly transported to LNJP Hospital for emergency treatment. According to reports, several more individuals may still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Rescue workers are continuing to clear debris.

The three workers reported to be killed were identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq. Civic authorities, including DDMA, have been informed for further action.

"Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," said the Delhi Police.

Recent spate of building collapses in Delhi

This incident comes barely a month after a similar tragedy in Delhi’s Welcome neighbourhood, where an unauthorised four-storey building collapsed on July 12, claiming six lives from a single family. Eight others, including four relatives of the deceased, were injured when the structure fell in a narrow five-foot lane in Janta Colony.