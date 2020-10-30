Friday, October 30, 2020
     
Delhi's air quality in 'severe' category due to calm winds, spike in farm fires

Delhi air pollution: The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to the severe category in Delhi-NCP on Friday morning. The slow speed of air has led to the accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2020 11:20 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to the severe category in Delhi-NCR on Friday morning. According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI value was 380 in Patparganj, 408 in Anand Vihar, 447 in Bawana, and 411 in Wazirpur. 

On Thursday, the air quality was 'severe' for a major part of the day. However, the average AQI for the day settled at 395. It was 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, 353 on Monday, 349 on Sunday, 345 on Saturday, and 366 on Friday. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' monitoring agency, SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was 36 per cent on Thursday - the maximum so far this season.

The slow speed of air has led to the accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere. Also, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is affecting the Delhi-NCR. Earlier on Thursday, satellite images from NASA showed a thick cover of smoke over the Delhi-NCR region.

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate',201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

