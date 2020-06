Image Source : PTI Delhi: Fire breaks out at Rohini court; efforts to douse flames on

A fire broke out at Delhi's Rohini court on Thursday. According to the details, the blaze was reported on the third floor of the Rohini court, inside record room. Nine fire tenders are present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continue.

Reason for the fire was yet not known.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties in the incident.

Details to follow...

