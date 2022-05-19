Resident doctors at Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College announce strike against physical assault

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Resident doctors Of LHMC announce strike against physical assault

Resident doctors at Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College on Thursday announced 'withdrawal from all services', in view of the physical assault with several on-duty resident doctors. The development comes after resident doctors, including one female doctor, were assaulted by the relative of a patient on Wednesday.

"Such brutal and inhuman behaviour with life saviours is not acceptable. So, we resident doctors are withdrawing from all services (Routine as well as emergency) with immediate effect", read the letter from the Resident Doctor's Association of LDMC.

The doctors have put forth their five demands --

Institution of FIR with the arrest of all culprits with immediate effect

Registration of cases under The Delhi Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and damage to property) Act 2008

Appointment of separate bouncers for each high risk and vulnerable areas

Formation of a Quick Response Team with immediate effect

Strict implementation of one patient-one relative protocol in hospitals

Meanwhile, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India condemned the alleged attack on the on-duty doctors in Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital under Lady Hardinge Medical College and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

"Assault on On-duty #Doctors in Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital (@LHMCDelhi) in #NewDelhi! Strongly condemning the incident, #FORDA demands strict action against the culprits. #CentralDoctorsProtectionAct is the need of the hour!! @mansukhmandviya @AmitShahOffice @rdalhmc @ANI," tweeted FORDA on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

