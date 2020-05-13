Image Source : AP Delhi Red Zones: One more area in Shahdara de-contained. List of COVID-19 hotspots

One more area in Delhi's Shahdara — J, K & L pockets of Dilshad Garden, and G,H and J blocks of old Seemapuri, has been removed from containment zones on Wednesday. The the total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 79. There is however, no new addition in containment zones today.

DELHI RED ZONES: FULL LIST

Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

The affected area around House number A-176, Deoli Extension, New Delhi

Shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi

Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

Boundary starting from B-4/200 and covering the whole locality till backside of Humayun lane includes, Ashiana complex and B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

House number 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi

Entire effected area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

House number 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Gali number 2, 3 & 4, Devli Extension, Delhi

F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sarai and F-274, 2nd Floor of Lado Sarai, New Delhi

F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi

Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli (Lake of View Apartment's A-3 included)

Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

Dinpur Village

Gali number 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave

C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi Number- 119

Plot No.-1294, Sonu Yadav Ka Makkan, Theke Wali Gali, Opposite DC Office Kapashera, Delhi

RZF-756/7, Gali number 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka, New Delhi

Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

Area of Street/Gali number 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

House number 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

House number 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II

Gali number 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi

Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave

House number 97 to 107 and house number 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash

House number 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash

Gali number 1, 2 &3, block D, Sangam Vihar, house number 112B, Gali Number 2, New Delhi

Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 & entire Gali starting from house number CN-854 to house number 137, Chhurriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi

Gali number 6, A Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi

35. Gali number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

(Whole Gali house number 48 to Chaupal), A block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi

Gali number 24 to 28, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area) (Added in Gali Number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi)

House number F-138 & F-139, Gali number 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar, Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi

B Block Jhangirpuri

Gali number 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

1100 Wali Gali (House number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (House number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (House number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi

G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi

House number 716 to 785, house number 786 to 860, house number 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi

G-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi

Flat number- 265 to 500 Sanjay Enclave, Jahangirpuri, Delhi

House number 141 to house number 180, Gali number 14, Kalyanpuri

3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing house number 5/387 Khichripur, Delhi

Gali number 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj

Gali number 4, from house number J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to house number J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

Gali Number 4, from house number J- 3/101 to house number J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

Gali number 5, A Block (From house number A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092

House number 34/156 to house number 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34, Trilok Puri, Delhi 110091

House number 300, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to house number 739/16, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi

E-Pocket, GTB Enclave

F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

Pratapkhand, Jhilmil Colony

Gali number 3, 4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahdara

House number 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar, Delhi-92

Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone

65. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone

EA Block, Inderpuri

Sadar Bazaar, Central District

Chandni Mahal, Central District

Nabi Karim, Central District

Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi

Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi

Oberoi Apartments

In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015

In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No 2, Nangloi, Delhi

In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi

In and around area of G-1, 2nd floor, Mansarovar Garden, Delhi

Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar, Delhi

Entire AF Block, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi

House number 62, Gali number 4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali number 8, Shastri Park, Delhi

T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi

A-97, 98 and 99, Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi

Gali No. 18, H.No. 701/23 to 500/36B, Vijay Park, Maujpur

Entire Street No. 9, Shalimar Village

Entire Gali No. 3, Shalimar Village

Block No. X, from H. No. 303/6, Gali No.1 to H. No. 289 Gali No. 3, Yadav Villa

Area between Kumhar Gali and Chaupal Chawk in Kotla Mubarakpur

Gali No. 3, 4, 5 in Majlis Park

H. No. P-65 and H.No. P-184, Pillanji Village

Entire affected area including - Nirankari Gali, Nakshatra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara wali Gali, Thane wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali

House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheen Bagh

