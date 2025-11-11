Delhi car blast: Explosive incident suspected to be terror strike linked to fidayeen-style attack A car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi has sent shockwaves across security agencies. Sources suspect that the blast is linked to the Faridabad terror module and could be a fidayeen-style attack.

New Delhi:

A powerful explosion inside a car parked near the Red Fort in Delhi has sparked major terror concerns. According to sources, agencies strongly suspect that this was a terror strike and possibly a fidayeen-style attack. The car owner, identified as Tariq, has reportedly been detained from Pulwama. Police are yet to officially confirm the nature of the attack as agencies have been probing multiple angles for the past 12 hours. Sources claim that several key leads have already emerged and that investigators are actively connecting critical dots.

Possible links to Faridabad terror module

Initial findings suggest that the blast may have links to a Faridabad-based terror module. Agencies suspect that the explosive material was planted inside the car and deliberately triggered. Sources also revealed that an absconding terror suspect named Dr Umar Mohammad could have been inside the i20 vehicle at the time of the blast. As per the information, the Police will conduct DNA test to confirm whether the deceased in the car is indeed Umar. Umar had been on the run for several months and was considered a crucial operative of the Faridabad module. Investigators further revealed that the i20 car had entered Delhi from Haryana through the Badarpur route.

Casualties and emergency response

The incident took place on Monday evening near Red Fort Metro Station, where a parked car exploded, killing around 11 people and injuring several others. The blaze also spread to surrounding vehicles which caused extensive damage. The injured were shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment. The location in Old Delhi is known to be heavily crowded and the timing of the explosion has increased the seriousness of the probe.

Soon after the blast, Delhi Police, NIA teams, NSG commandos and forensic experts reached the spot to secure the area. CCTV footage is being scanned to trace suspicious movements and identify those involved. The entire zone has now been sealed off.

